Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $7,960,211. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.30. 351,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.69. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $540.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

