Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 3%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $41.61. 13,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 999,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Adient Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,963 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Adient by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

