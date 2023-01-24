Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 3%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $41.61. 13,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 999,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.
Adient Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,963 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Adient by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
Further Reading
