Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,143,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,397,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRO traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,333. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

