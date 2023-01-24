Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.4% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

ACN stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.24. The stock had a trading volume of 913,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,310. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.69 and a 200 day moving average of $282.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,659 shares of company stock valued at $15,406,862. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

