Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 489,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 41,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acacia Research by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 307,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $163.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 89.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acacia Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.