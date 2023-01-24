ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.27 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $21.27 million and approximately $22,811.41 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00051471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00221731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00021764 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $22,885.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

