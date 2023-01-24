AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 67.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 346,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,177. The firm has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.79 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.