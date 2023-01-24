A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

