A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Raised to $59.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.75.

NYSE AOS opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $78.96.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $21,248,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

