A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. 261,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

