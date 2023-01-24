8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,450,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 16,120,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 228.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. 467,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. 8X8’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.