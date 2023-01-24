89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 681,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 850,895 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

89bio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Insider Activity at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.32. On average, analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in 89bio by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

