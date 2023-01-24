70,000 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Paramount Global comprises about 1.8% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,044,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,692,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 1,261,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

