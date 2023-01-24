5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 98.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 488,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after buying an additional 60,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of FEAM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.73. 153,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,550. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. 5E Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

