3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $36,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

3M Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,113,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. 3M has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

