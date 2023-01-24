3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $102.58 and last traded at $119.89, with a volume of 1093975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.62.

The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.10). 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

