1ST Source Bank Buys 986 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 51,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 117,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $347.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.71.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

