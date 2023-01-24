1ST Source Bank Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $66.10.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
