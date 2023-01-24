1irstGold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,774.91 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for $62.92 or 0.00272674 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $3,774.91 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

