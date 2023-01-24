106,427 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 15.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.4 %

DINO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.03. 56,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

