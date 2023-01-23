X Square Capital LLC Sells 4,430 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC owned about 1.54% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 2,145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.03. 6,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,640. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

