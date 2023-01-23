X Square Capital LLC Buys New Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust makes up about 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 222.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,255. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

