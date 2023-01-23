Wrapped BNB Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $84.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $305.26 or 0.01335552 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00414388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.51 or 0.29089642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00593709 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,796,385 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

