Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Maxim Group

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Worksport Stock Up 6.2 %

Worksport stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Worksport has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. Worksport had a negative net margin of 13,687.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worksport

About Worksport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKSP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worksport in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Worksport in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worksport in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worksport in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worksport Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and non-Parasitic, hydrogen-based green energy solutions. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

