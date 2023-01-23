Wojak Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,998.35 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $169.47 million and $33,998.35 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00413877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.85 or 0.29051106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00592840 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

