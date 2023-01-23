Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Wipro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 2,263.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

