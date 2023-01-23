Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.17. 4,022,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,271,809. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.