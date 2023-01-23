Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,115,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,693,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 11.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after acquiring an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.77. 311,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,084. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

