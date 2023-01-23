WhiteCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $698,511.59 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $68.06 million and $698,511.59 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,583,580 coins and its circulating supply is 763,115,813 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

