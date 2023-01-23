West Family Investments Inc. Has $847,000 Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,522 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,504,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,580,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 101,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 192,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

CHT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. 3,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,877. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

