West Family Investments Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.5 %

TXN stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,407. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.