West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 221,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $156.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,951 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.