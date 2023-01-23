West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $719.20. 10,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,460. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $688.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

