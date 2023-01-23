West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 377,510 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000. Barrick Gold accounts for 2.5% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. 1,603,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,962,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

