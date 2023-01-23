West Family Investments Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.43. 64,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.16 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

