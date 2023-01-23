West Family Investments Inc. Buys 2,061 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.67. 1,766,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

