West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.74. 163,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

