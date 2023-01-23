Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,432,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,709,865. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.