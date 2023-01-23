Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $140.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expedia Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

