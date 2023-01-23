Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PulteGroup (PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/18/2023 – PulteGroup is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.
- 1/10/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $56.00.
- 12/14/2022 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.
- 12/6/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
PulteGroup stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.
PulteGroup Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of PulteGroup
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.