Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PulteGroup (PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/18/2023 – PulteGroup is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

1/10/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $56.00.

12/14/2022 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/6/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Get PulteGroup Inc alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.