Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Jersey Resources (NJR)

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2023 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – New Jersey Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – New Jersey Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – New Jersey Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/28/2022 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2022 – New Jersey Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00.

12/7/2022 – New Jersey Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/26/2022 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.77. 904,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,951. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 92,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

