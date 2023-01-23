WeBuy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. WeBuy has a market cap of $499.96 million and $2.17 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for about $10.00 or 0.00044036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

