Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.