VRES (VRS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,939.80

VRES (VRS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. VRES has a market capitalization of $182.53 million and $4,939.80 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded down 59.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00055809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004362 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00223214 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002858 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.07007041 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,422.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

