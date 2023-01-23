VRES Price Tops $0.0751 on Top Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $187.76 million and approximately $6,802.24 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 72% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00225670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002874 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.07937542 USD and is down -20.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,359.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

