Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) PT Lowered to $12.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

VOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 302,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 1,639.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 272,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 37.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

