Virginia National Bank Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Virginia National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,683. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

