VIBE (VIBE) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. VIBE has a market cap of $436,715.11 and $210.65 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

