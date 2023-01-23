Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 4% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.50 million and $116,304.29 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,738.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00397540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.07 or 0.00774331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00099404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00586296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00197494 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,952,610 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

