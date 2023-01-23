Veritaseum (VERI) Market Cap Achieves $74.90 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Veritaseum has a market cap of $74.90 million and approximately $3,473.03 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $34.84 or 0.00152928 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

